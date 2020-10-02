Bev Ditsie recalls Beijing indaba via film

Activist and filmmaker Beverley Ditsie is commemorating the 25th anniversary of historic fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China, with a film perfectly titled Lesbians Free Everyone.

The historic speech that Ditsie gave at the age of 24 on September 13 1995 focused on including lesbian rights in dialogues about empowering women. It marked the first time the United Nation was addressed on LGBTQI+ issues.

“If the world conference on women is to address the concerns of all women, it must similarly recognise that discrimination based on sexual orientation is a violation of basic human rights,” Ditsie charged in her speech.

Now the 48-year-old Soweto-born artist has helmed a documentary exploring the momentous occasion.

“My mission over and above art is to inform and unearth stories that are untold. If you look at my work, especially my independent work, it has been to tell stories that should be known but are generally not known,” Ditsie told Sowetan yesterday.

“When you look at why they are not known, the reason is that mainstream media don’t generally care about people like us that are marginised. A lot of people don’t know what happened at the Beijing conference.