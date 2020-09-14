Polygamist Musa Mseleku toys with taking fifth wife

Polygamist Musa Mseleku promises that the longstanding question about whether he will take a fifth wife or not will be answered in the new season of Uthando Nes’thembu.



The fourth season premiered at the weekend to DStv Premium subscribers on 1Magic and already tension arose between Mseleku and his four wives over him insisting on taking No 5...