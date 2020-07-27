Master KG joins YouTube high fliers

Master KG's monster hit and now global dance phenomenon, Jerusalema, has surpassed 50 million views on YouTube, making quite decent money for him in the process.

CEO of OpenMic Productions, Lionel Jamela, confirmed that the star is also expecting to score more cash from royalties garnered from various versions of the song done in different countries.

"The payment is a long process. YouTube normally pays the recording company and the company pays the artist," Jamela explained.

"But unfortunately I cannot disclose the amount of money due to the company because that is private matter."

Master KG, born Kgaogelo Moagi in Limpopo, officially became SA's second-best artist with high YouTube views for a song.

Afrikaans hip-hop band Die Antwoord leads the way with 109 million views on its hit Banana Braina.

Meanwhile, 2010 World Cup theme song Waka Waka by Colombian singer Shakira leads the way with 2.5 billion views. Master KG released Jerusalema in 2019 but the sudden global interest came with the release of the remix done with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

The song also features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode. Since then different versions of the song and dance challenges have been created in countries like Italy, France, US, Brazil, India and China.