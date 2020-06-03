Case against former Master of the High Court employee postponed

Masuku, who have since been fired by the department of justice and correctional service after she was found to have misrepresented the department following internal investigation, was also found to have obtained her ID book on an illegal way as she was found to be a Malawian national.

Beneficiaries of the money could not get their payouts and decided to report the matter to the department and the police.

Kgosiemang is out on bail while Masuku’s bail was denied by the Nelspruit magistrate's court.

She was not asked to plead on the charges when she appeared on Wednesday and the case was postponed to July 3 for a trial date in the Nelspruit regional court.

“After our investigation, we found out that the accused connived where the woman would refer cases to be resolved to the boyfriend (Kgosiemang) and it was found out that the recipients didn’t not get their payments from the deceased’s estates,” said spokesperson of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Capt Deneo Sekgotodi.