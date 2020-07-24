Master KG star's soaring but matric is next target

Master KG has made big strides from dropping out of matric in his Limpopo home village to global hit Jerusalema and the world is catching the vibe of his unique sound.

This is Master KG's world, we just happen to live in it - wanitwa mos (can you feel me).

The king of Bolobedu house music, born Kgaogelo Moagi in Calais, some 53km south of Tzaneen, is the name on everyone's lips.

Whether it's with scoring a hot collaboration with Burna Boy, getting snubbed by the SA Music Awards (Samas), sparking a global dance craze or serving couple goals with singer Makhadzi.

But who is the man behind the international brand?

Rocking a fashionable head bandana, as opposed to his signature caps (he would never be caught dead without headgear) Master KG graces me with his presence on a warm winter afternoon.

The 24-year-old trended on social media when he revealed his receding hairline as the reason for his fancy headgear.

"I think people only saw my hair this year. I don't remember when it (hairline recession) started. I blame the hats," he chuckles.

Master KG's music trajectory started when he dropped out of matric in his village.

The middle child of three siblings was raised by his grandmother while his mother worked out of town. His mother was not impressed when he decided to drop out, especially since he was top of his class in mathematics.