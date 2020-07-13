Samas accused of tribalism

The South African Music Awards (Samas) has broken its silence following public outcry over lack of gender and cultural diversity.

This comes after Makhadzi's Matorokisi, Master KG's Jerusalema and Sho Madjozi's John Cena were absent when nominations for the public-voted Record of the Year (ROTY) and Music Video of the Year (MVOTY) were revealed last week.

Many critics said these artists were snubbed because they are from Limpopo.

Yesterday, Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi gave his explanation for eligibility.

"Let me explain that the period for SAMA26 ROTY extends from March 1 2019 to February 29 2020," Sibisi said.

"The songs that enjoyed higher rotation on radio stations during this time stand to be shortlisted for the top 20.

"Radio is still the most reliable barometer to gauge music consumption patterns because it is scientific and measurable."