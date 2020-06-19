South Africa

Newborn's body found in river near Midrand

By SowetanLIVE - 19 June 2020 - 09:27
A baby was found deceased in the Jukskei River.
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

The body of a baby estimated to be just a day old has been found in the Jukskei River in Waterval, Midrand.

Shawn Herbst from paramedic service Netcare 911 said the discovery was made just after midday on Thursday.

“Reports from the scene allege that the one-day-old male had been washed down river and was caught in a net used to collect rubbish floating in the water.”

The paramedics found no signs of life.

“Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities,” said Herbst.

-TimesLIVE

Woman sought after body of baby found in Kabega Park

Kabega Park police are appealing for the Port Elizabeth community to assist in tracking down a woman who dumped  a newborn baby in bushes in the ...
News
1 month ago

Newborn baby found dumped among bushes in Eastern Cape

Police in the Eastern Cape are searching for the mother of a one-day-old baby boy who was found dumped among bushes at Westborne township in ...
News
8 months ago

No jail time possible for Durban mom of baby thrown down a drain

The defence team of the Durban woman accused of dumping her newborn baby down a drain earlier this year is pushing for her to be given correctional ...
News
9 months ago

