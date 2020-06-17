South Africa

IN PICS | Family and friends give heartfelt goodbye at Sibongiseni Gabada's funeral

By Staff Reporter - 17 June 2020 - 16:12
Family and friends of Sibongiseni Gabada, a victim of femicide, at her funeral in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
Family and friends of Sibongiseni Gabada, a victim of femicide, at her funeral in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Devastated loved ones gathered on Wednesday to give a heartfelt send-off to 36-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada, who was found murdered and stuffed into a sports bag.

Gabada is the latest victim in the ongoing spate of femicide in SA, including Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo, as well as countless others.

Sibongiseni Gabada is laid to rest in Cape Town, where her loved ones gathered to give her a dignified send-off.
Sibongiseni Gabada is laid to rest in Cape Town, where her loved ones gathered to give her a dignified send-off.
Image: Esa Alexander
Sibongiseni Gabada's grandmother Mavis grieves the loss of her granddaughter, whose body was found stuffed in a bag outside the shack of a person who was close to her on May 29 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Sibongiseni Gabada's grandmother Mavis grieves the loss of her granddaughter, whose body was found stuffed in a bag outside the shack of a person who was close to her on May 29 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Sithembele Klaas appeared at the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on Monday, charged with Gabada's murder.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Sithembele Klaas appeared at the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on Monday, charged with Gabada's murder.
Image: Esa Alexander

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...
#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
X