Matsunyane, Ngcobo leave Kaya FM as station's afternoon drive show takes new direction

Kaya FM afternoon drive hosts Kgomotso Matsunyane and Ndumiso Ngcobo are leaving the station.

The two who hosted Uncaptured on Monday to Thursday between 3pm and 5pm will host their last show on Thursday May 28.

Ngcobo’s last show on Kaya FM will be on Friday May 29 where he will be doing a show with Skhumba.

According to the station’s statement, the two were leaving because the contract binding the parties was ending. The 3pm to 5pm slot will be taken over by Kgomotso Meso who will be standing in for the month of June.

“The station was able to achieve a lot with the show, including cultivating a culture of intimate connections and dialogues with listeners with the show. Kaya FM is heading to a different direction with a new drive-time show starting in July,” Kaya FM said.

The station said over the past three years, the weekly show played a crucial part of its national conversation with listeners by gathering perspectives and insights from the latest headlines and developments in politics and society.

“Matsunyane and Ngcobo’s contributions to Kaya FM as a business and the radio industry at large are unprecedented. Kaya FM is deeply appreciative of their commitment over the years. They are among the most successful broadcasters of our time and have constantly shown passion and drive through their work.”

Uncaptured won the award for the best afternoon drive show at the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards. Matsunyane was also nominated in the best afternoon drive presenter category in the same year. She also hosted The Showcase with Matsunyane on Kaya TV, a platform for up-and-coming artists and their musical journeys. ​