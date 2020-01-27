Bridget Masinga moves from her home at Kaya FM

Radio personality Bridget Masinga is leaving Kaya FM at the end of January after almost four years at the station.

Masinga confirmed in a statement on Monday morning that her last show on the Home of the Afropolitan will be this Friday.

She first joined the commercial radio station in 2016 doing an arts-focused show that aired between Monday and Wednesday from 9–11pm as well as on Sundays between 10pm–12am.

In 2018 she landed the midnight slot with lifestyle show B-Side.

Kaya FM will replace the show with a new one, to be announced, from March.

“With an extensive career in radio, Bridget has contributed largely to our vision as a station with a show that has grown to truly epitomise the Afropolitan lifestyle,” Kaya FM’s chief content officer Neil Johnson said.

“We wish her the best in her future endeavours, which will be nothing short of fantastic.”

Masinga started her radio career at YFM before moving to Jacaranda FM.