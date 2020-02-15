Euphonik: Money is as important as the air we breathe

DJ Euphonik has BEEN preaching the gospel of property and money wisdom and believes that people need to be more educated about money.

Euphonik owns several properties and housing developments and sat down with Kaya FM recently to speak about his relationship with money.

The star said that people who are educated about money and property understand the value of property and often make it difficult for others to enter the market.

“A car you can pay off in five years. A property you can pay off in 20 years. The same price property, the same price car.”

He said there is a freedom in becoming educated about money.

“As people we need to educate ourselves about these things, like how does money work? Money today is as important as the air you breathe. So don't you want to understand money as well as you breathe?”