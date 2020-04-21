Kaya FM, Motsweding hit high note at radio awards

Now that the annual radio shuffles have come and gone - who are the new kings and queens of the local airwaves? The 10th annual SA Radio Awards have selected their winners on who is hot and who is not.

Amon Mokoena and Tumi Morake rule the breakfast time-slot with Di Rage airing on Motsweding FM between 7am and 9am. The show that started in April last year won the Best Breakfast Show (PBS) Award.

It's been tricky to broadcast the show lately with Morake stuck in the US due to Covid-19 travel restrictions but the show must go on. "We work as a unit and we all know our place on the show. I say this because the show is brainstormed in Mahikeng [North West] and the broadcast happens in Johannesburg and Virginia," Mokoena said.

"We have had to rely heavily on our producer Mmakobedi Choabi preparing as well as communicating everything and anything on time.

"The win is great validation that we are positively contributing in shaping the minds of South Africans. This award says our content is breaking barriers."

After being fired from Metro FM breakfast in July, DJ Fresh took over afternoon drive show on 947 in August. From the start, the show was a hit with listeners and the SA Radio Awards gave its stamp of approval by naming DJ Fresh the best afternoon drive presenter (commercial). But DJ Fresh does not see himself as the king of afternoon drive. "King is such a strong title. I wouldn't say I am there yet. I don't see myself as that but just a voice, a friend, someone people end their day with," DJ Fresh told Sowetan.