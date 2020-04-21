Kaya FM, Motsweding hit high note at radio awards
Now that the annual radio shuffles have come and gone - who are the new kings and queens of the local airwaves? The 10th annual SA Radio Awards have selected their winners on who is hot and who is not.
Amon Mokoena and Tumi Morake rule the breakfast time-slot with Di Rage airing on Motsweding FM between 7am and 9am. The show that started in April last year won the Best Breakfast Show (PBS) Award.
It's been tricky to broadcast the show lately with Morake stuck in the US due to Covid-19 travel restrictions but the show must go on. "We work as a unit and we all know our place on the show. I say this because the show is brainstormed in Mahikeng [North West] and the broadcast happens in Johannesburg and Virginia," Mokoena said.
"We have had to rely heavily on our producer Mmakobedi Choabi preparing as well as communicating everything and anything on time.
"The win is great validation that we are positively contributing in shaping the minds of South Africans. This award says our content is breaking barriers."
After being fired from Metro FM breakfast in July, DJ Fresh took over afternoon drive show on 947 in August. From the start, the show was a hit with listeners and the SA Radio Awards gave its stamp of approval by naming DJ Fresh the best afternoon drive presenter (commercial). But DJ Fresh does not see himself as the king of afternoon drive. "King is such a strong title. I wouldn't say I am there yet. I don't see myself as that but just a voice, a friend, someone people end their day with," DJ Fresh told Sowetan.
"I think of the people in their cars, taxis, those who are still in their offices, leaving school who need someone to take off the load from the day, talk to or just be there.
"I don't take the listeners for granted, so having so many people listen to the show, interact on social media and call in is humbling for me."
Motsweding FM's afternoon drive is right on DJ Fresh's tail. After 12 years in radio - starting in community radio - Lucky "LTK" Komanisi has won his first radio award on a national level. After five years hosting Gotetsa Mosha, he has won the Best Afternoon Drive Presenter Award.
At the beginning of the month, the show got a huge face-lift with the addition of actor Motsoaledi Setumo.
"I have identified my audience and everyday I ensure that I give them the best," Komanisi said.
"It's not an easy task because during that time of the day as broadcasters we are fighting for a listener's attention. I'm a mix-pot of fun, informative, influential and researcher - and an ever-learning student of the radio business."
Using her 20-year experience in radio, Carol Ofori transformed Radio 2000's weekend breakfast show to pull in the largest listenership on the station. It won the Best Weekend Radio Show Award.
Ofori got a huge promotion this month after she was moved to weekdays show Queens of Grace between 9am and 12pm.
"My radio journey has been bumpy and challenging. My career started 20 years ago and I never got a weekday prime slot until today, 20 years later," Ofori said.
"I never gave up, I stayed focused and knew that God would not put such a passion in my heart and not carry me through to see it through."
For a second consecutive year Kaya FM was awarded Station of the Year gong (commercial). "It's a surreal time in the world, given that the globe is in turmoil over Covid-19. Our win is not just for Kaya but the total contribution of the industry at large in serving our country while under lockdown," said Kaya boss Greg Maloka.
