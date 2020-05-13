Ex-gangster story wins award at international film festival

The story of a Cape Town-based self-taught dancer and choreographer has bagged an award at the 19th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.

Titled My Father the Mover, the documentary which tells an interesting story of a former gang member Stoan Galela won the Best Documentary Short Film last weekend.

The doccie is directed by local writer, director and producer Julia Jansch.

Galela, who lives in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, believes that judges were impressed by his story because he has been through a lot in life and managed to turn his life around for the better.

"I was involved in gangs, did drugs briefly, and used to rob people near Gugulethu with my friends, but was able to change my life. I currently teach kids dancing..."

The 32-year-old said the turning point came when he turned 16 and decided to follow his passion for dancing.