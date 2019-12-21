Cape Town has been robbed of a peacemaker, pastor tells Staggie mourners in Manenberg

"Salute! Salute! Salute!" shouted dozens of community members crowding around the gold and white coffin.

Many of them raised their arms and displayed the Hard Livings' signature hand sign, even as Staggie's pastor and friend Ivan Waldeck told them the ex-gangster's preferred salute was two fingers raised in the sign of peace.

“It’s enough guys,” said Waldeck. “I know you are angry, but Staggie was a man of discipline.”

Emotional young men were watched by police standing on an armoured vehicle. "Do you know how much this man meant to us? How much he cared and did for these people here?" said one of them.

Residents swarmed around the hearse — a white stretched Range Rover with a turntable for the coffin, shipped in from Durban for the occasion — for a glimpse of Staggie’s white and gold coffin.

Most exclaimed: “It’s beautiful,” as members of the police anti-gang unit and City of Cape Town traffic officers mingled with them.

Pall-bearers carried the coffin shoulder-high as they walked along a strip of red carpet to a tent.