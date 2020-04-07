WATCH | How music is creating harmony between rival gangs

In the Cape Flats, rival gangs are experiencing unexpected harmony. While violence has infiltrated many of the neighbourhoods, composer and music director Karien de Waal is offering these communities an alternative.

JOIN BANDS, NOT GANGS is an initiative that empowers the youth to make music instead of giving in to the violent call of gang affiliation. “Music has the power to change lives,” De Waal says.

By initiating musical programmes within at-risk communities, the NGO gives people the means to explore other tunes of life.

WATCH: