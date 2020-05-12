Gangsters arrested at court on murder charge while appearing for other cases

Two gang members were arrested for murder and attempted murder on Monday, while they were appearing in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on other charges.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the two were appearing for a formal bail hearing for a separate case of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

“It is alleged that on November 7 2019 around 9.45pm, Leonard Roberts, 24, and a friend, 32, were at a house in Lawler Street in Schauderville when they heard someone calling Roberts. Both men went outside,” said Naidu.

“As they approached the gate, shots were fired from a vehicle. Roberts sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.