No more kissing on SA soapies as production resumes

The cast and crew of Skeem Saam knuckled down to serious business yesterday as production for the popular SABC1 soapie resumed at Sasani Studios is Johannesburg.

Uzalo, the show that is expected to run out of new episodes to air next week, is set to start filming again tomorrow, while Muvhango is due to begin shooting next week.

As the production begun yesterday, majority of SABC soapies have banned kissing scenes in order to adapt to the new normal in the age of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Skeem Saam confirmed that Rachel (Lesego Marakalla) and Marothi (Macks Papo) will no longer be filmed in bed together.

"The scenes that are shot during this time are carefully chosen - no scenes where the cast are required to hug, touch or be in proximity that is too close with one another," Skeem Saam spokesperson Sumaya Mogola said.

There will also be no kissing on Uzalo.

"No intimacy will be permitted in performance. Where possible, the number of cast members participating in a scene will be limited," Uzalo head of public relations Nomfundo Zondi said.