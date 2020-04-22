Like Isibaya, curtain also falls on Gomora

Newly launched telenovela Gomora will join Isibaya in not airing new episodes from next week.

Sowetan first reported that Isibaya did not have enough episodes to air for the rest of the month.

Now pay-TV DStv has confirmed that Isibaya and Gomora will “be on a production break from 24 April due to the nationwide lockdown”.

Season 1 of The River – that first aired on 1Magic in 2018 – will now air as a double bill every week from 7pm.