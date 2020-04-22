Like Isibaya, curtain also falls on Gomora
Newly launched telenovela Gomora will join Isibaya in not airing new episodes from next week.
Sowetan first reported that Isibaya did not have enough episodes to air for the rest of the month.
Now pay-TV DStv has confirmed that Isibaya and Gomora will “be on a production break from 24 April due to the nationwide lockdown”.
Season 1 of The River – that first aired on 1Magic in 2018 – will now air as a double bill every week from 7pm.
Sowetan reported on Wednesday that season 3 of The River airing on 1Magic didn’t have enough episodes to last until end of the month.
The channel has now revealed 1Magic will air new episodes until May 8.
From May 11, the first season of Thuso Mbedu’s drama series Is’thunzi – that first premiered on Mzansi Magic in 2016 - will air in the time-slot.
"As Local Entertainment Channels, we pride ourselves on our authentic local content and this lockdown period provides us with the perfect opportunity to share this. Viewers now have time to catch up on their favourite shows and we are excited to keep them entertained with a double dose of a drama series that has received recognition on the global stage,” said Nomsa Philiso, the Director of M-Net Local Entertainment Channels.
"M-Net continues to enjoy healthy relations with our content suppliers and we are all working together to ensure that our customers don’t miss out on a single moment of excellent entertainment, even when production has to take a break."
