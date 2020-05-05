Siya Kolisi to Rachel: 'Thank you for believing in me'
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has taken to Instagram to thank his wife for being strong and believing in him.
The couple, who have quickly become goals, regularly post pictures and videos of their 'normal lives.'
From playing pranks on each other to poking fun at life, Siya and Rachel aren't afraid to be real.
In the caption of the throwback snap, the rugby player thanked his wife for challenging him to be better.
Aw.
