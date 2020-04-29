'Cut DStv prices', says angry viewers

More than 100,000 South Africans have signed an online petition demanding that pay broadcaster DStv drop their prices.

The petition was launched on Thursday, just a day after MultiChoice announced that shows such as Isibaya and Gomora have ran out of new content to air as the result of TV productions shutting down for the duration of the national lockdown.

The Queen and The River are expected to stop airing new episodes next month.

The petition was started by Sfiso Gwala, writing in the petition description: "DStv should give SA subscribers a payment break or decrease prices during Covid-19. DSTV drops prices for the rest of Africa except South Africa and now this. We're being taken for granted here #DstvMustFall"

Currently the Premium (135+ channels) package cost per month R749, while Compact Plus (115+ channels) goes for R489 and Compact (100+ channels) will set you back R359.