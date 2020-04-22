Uzalo and Isibaya are running low on new episodes

Uzalo and Isibaya are the first daily dramas to run out of episodes due to the national lockdown.

SABC has confirmed that the number one TV show in SA - with an average viewership of 10-million - is running out of episodes for the rest of the month.

"The SABC can confirm that due to the production of SABC1's popular series Uzalo being halted as a result of the lockdown, unfortunately there is limited stock for this particular programme," SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

"However, the SABC has put measures in place, including crucial engagements with relevant stakeholders concerning the organisation's delivery on the set local content quotas as well as possible essential service permission for certain productions.

"It must also be noted that all our productions remain closed until a collective decision regarding production houses resuming work is made. Such a resolution has not been taken, however, when decided, it will be a decision based on not one, but all production houses.

"It is worth noting that the SABC is operating to ensure full compliance with the lockdown regulations. The health and safety of our employees and production houses

remains a priority."