Long live the queen, Rami Chuene!

Over her 25-year acting career Rami Chuene has come to be known for her strong, powerful female roles.

If you looked up the word "badass" in the Urban Dictionary you will find Chuene's most famous roles such as Thato in Scandal!, Khomotjo Mojalefa in Muvhango and most recently Gracious "TGOM" Mabuza in The Queen.

Chuene got her first taste of fame in 1995 in small roles that included the role of Pearl in Backstage.

But it was when e.tv soapie Scandal! debuted in 2005 that many realised that Chuene was something special.

Her character Thato had all the men on the show wrapped around her finger - especially Stan (Luthuli Dlamini), Vusi (Siyabonga Thwala) and Daniel (Sello Maake Ka-Ncube). Thato called the shots at all costs - manipulative and cunning.

"I don't have one particular favourite leading man, but each has left an impression on me," Chuene says.

"I have great respect for actors who are well prepared and execute the script and direction to the best of their abilities."

After many years on Scandal! she moved to Muvhango as the new vixen in town, Khomotjo Mojalefa. Khomotjo was rich and fabulous - and ruthless, above all.

She delivered iconic lines such as: "My handbag is expensive. It could build you a house in Seshego."

Chuene says if there is a role from the past that she could reprise it's Khomotjo.

In 2017, she introduced a new role for the millennial on The Queen with Gracious "TGOM" Mabuza.

The character was introduced as an unflinching matriarch on the show who wouldn't hesitate to use the pistol she packs in her handbag.

She challenged Connie Ferguson's Harriet Khoza as "The Queen" of the show and viewership soon rocketed as the duo battled for the throne.

"Every role has its own challenges because they are all so different," Chuene explains.

"The role of TGOM challenged me to dig deep as I balanced this Christian veneer and the shady, ruthless part of Gracious Mabuza.

"I'm amazed just how popular that character became.

"I will forever be thankful to my fans and followers of my work for the support they gave me."