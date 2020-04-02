Worried about dry hands? Try this easy 3-step routine at home

Hand care is usually a topic reserved for winter – when the climate is taking its toll on delicate hands, reducing them to dry, chapped, cuticle-compromised poorer versions.

With the world currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic, hand care has come to the forefront now more than ever. In order to stop the spread of the virus and keep as many citizens safe, consistently washing and sanitizing our hands has become a top priority in our daily lives.

During this lockdown period, while practicing means like staying at home to help flatten the pandemic curve, small acts of self-care are just as important. Here’s our guide to caring for your hands and spreading a little self –love.

1. START WITH A SCRUB

Prepare your hands to receive all the nourishment they need by performing a hand scrub. This will not only remove any dead skin cells and dryness from the hands but will make skin feel supple and more receptive to other hand products. Any granular salt or sugar textured scrub will do. Try scrubs that have an oil component such as almond, macadamia, grapeseed or jojoba oil as they are highly hydrating.

MAKE YOUR OWN HAND SCRUB AT HOME: Mix together half a cup of sugar (brown sugar has a more granular texture than white), one table spoon of olive oil and 10-15 drops of an essential oil of your choice (or lemon juice). Apply the mixture to hands in gentle circular motions then rinse off with warm water.