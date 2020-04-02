WATCH | Lockdown from the skies: Snaking queues, empty streets and roadblocks

Badroodien said a lot more education about physical distancing and the dangers of Covid-19 needed to be done in communities where it was clear that people have no choice but to stand in line.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, reflecting on what he saw from the air, said he may have to roll back comments he made earlier in the week when he suggested shopping times be limited.

There were just too many people waiting in line to buy the supplies they would need to get them through the next few weeks, he said.

The city council had deployed staff to shops where physical distancing was not being complied with in order to tell people to stand apart.

Smith said the queues were the result of regulations dictating that buildings may only allow 100 people in at any given time.

But there are poor suburbs where people do seem to be adhering to the rules, such as Tafelsig, parts of Mitchells Plain and Langa.

In the wealthier suburbs, the queues of people were replaced by cars filling up parking lots.