Here are the products panic-buyers wanted to buy before lockdown

Hand sanitiser was the hardest item to buy in SA as shoppers rushed to stock up before the countrywide lockdown took hold in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

More than a third of those surveyed by comparison platform Finder reported they were unable to purchase the item in the past month.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,504 South African adults from March 16-25, as part of Finder's research also encompassing the US, Canada, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Ireland.

At 37%, the shortage of hand sanitiser was top of the list for the six countries in the study. Nearly a third of Americans reported the same (32%), followed by Canadians and the Irish (29% each).

Overall, more than half (56%) of South Africans surveyed said they were unable to purchase a basic necessity in the past month.

One in five were also unable to buy toilet paper or fresh food (21% each).