What the social media fashion police thought of Minnie's #DStvMVCA looks

Minnie Dlamini-Jones promised she'd be serving up plenty of sartorial surprises while hosting the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (MVCA) on Saturday night.

The star, who claims to have been the first local celeb to embrace the global trend of changing up her outfits during an awards show, told TshisaLIVE that she planned to outdo herself at the MCVAs — and she certainly delivered.

So much so that some fans lost track of how many times the star performed a flash change (it was eight in total). One Twitter user even declared that Mrs Jones, as she's affectionately known, “can change outfits faster than Superman”.