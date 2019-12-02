2019 Miss Soweto clinches title after year of soul searching

Musawenkosi Gumede rose from being first princess in 2017 to being crowned 2019 Miss Soweto on her second try at the weekend.

Even more glorious for the 24-year-old Naledi-born beauty is that she won the coveted pageant as it celebrated its 40th anniversary. Miss Soweto has launched careers of young women from the famous township, with previous winners including the likes of Basetsana Khumalo (1990), founder of The Image Firm Doris Msibi (2000) and radio personality Lerato Kganyago (2005).

In 2017 Gumede was runner-up to her close friend Busisiwe Mmotla.

“The difference is that back then [in 2017] I was younger and just wanted to win. The crown was more exciting than the journey,” she said.

“But once you are in it you realise that there is more to it than just wearing the tiara, getting the flowers and taking the photos.

“It needs for you to want to be part of the community that you can inspire. So I took a gap year [after 2017] just to find myself and did a lot of introspection.”