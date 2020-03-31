5 life lessons we have learnt from Nomzamo Mbatha

Actress, TV personality, and human-rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha is an inspiration, especially to the African child. She is passionate about what she does and has won the hearts of many through her smile and her heart of gold. Her courage is admirable and we can learn many lessons through how she lives her life.

Here are five lessons we have learnt from this phenomenal woman.

1. Education is to be valued

Nomzamo’s passion for quality education is no secret. The star has recently teamed up with the Cotton On Foundation to create widespread change in the lives of the South African youth. This partnership has led to the opening of Ethekwini Primary School in KwaMashu, giving many young people access to quality education regardless of their circumstances. She has also partnered up with Hollywood Bets to pledge R500 000 in bursaries to tertiary students.

2. Service above self

This activist never misses an opportunity to give back or lend a helping hand, especially where our brothers and sisters from other African countries are concerned. Nomzamo has been appointed as goodwill ambassador by the United Nations Refugee Agency and has done an exceptional job in raising awareness about refugee camps. She has also founded the Lighthouse Foundation, aimed at helping individuals living with depression and other forms of mental illness.