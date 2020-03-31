5 life lessons we have learnt from Nomzamo Mbatha
Actress, TV personality, and human-rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha is an inspiration, especially to the African child. She is passionate about what she does and has won the hearts of many through her smile and her heart of gold. Her courage is admirable and we can learn many lessons through how she lives her life.
Here are five lessons we have learnt from this phenomenal woman.
1. Education is to be valued
Nomzamo’s passion for quality education is no secret. The star has recently teamed up with the Cotton On Foundation to create widespread change in the lives of the South African youth. This partnership has led to the opening of Ethekwini Primary School in KwaMashu, giving many young people access to quality education regardless of their circumstances. She has also partnered up with Hollywood Bets to pledge R500 000 in bursaries to tertiary students.
2. Service above self
This activist never misses an opportunity to give back or lend a helping hand, especially where our brothers and sisters from other African countries are concerned. Nomzamo has been appointed as goodwill ambassador by the United Nations Refugee Agency and has done an exceptional job in raising awareness about refugee camps. She has also founded the Lighthouse Foundation, aimed at helping individuals living with depression and other forms of mental illness.
3. It’s okay to dream big
Nomzamo Mbatha is living proof that anything is possible if we put our minds to it and do our absolute best. She has done exceptionally well in her career as an actress, and has touched and changed the lives of many through her humanitarian work. Her campaigns as Puma ambassador have also been huge successes. Indeed, the way she lives sends the message that no dream is invalid, and that it is okay to dream big. Nothing is impossible if we put in the work because the world is filled with possibilities.
4. Embrace who you are and stay true to you
Born in KwaMashu, Nomzamo prides herself in her culture and her mother tongue. No matter where in the world she may travel to, we often see her representing our continent with a bit of African print. The star stays true to herself despite the fame and has not forgotten her roots. Might we add – her headwrap game is not to be messed with!
5. Stay happy… it’s important
Even before you learn of the exceptional human that she is, Nomzamo’s smile and contagious laugh are likely to draw you in. The star has an absolutely gorgeous smile which she displays very often. Her laugh is bold, unapologetic, and as authentic as it gets. While she has previously described her laugh as “unladylike”, her fans and friends beg to differ. Nomzamo is a happy chappy and her followers are definitely here for it!