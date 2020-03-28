Finding hit formula is easy for Dj and producer Kquesol
House musician Kquesol is not only mixing hits in the studio, but chemicals in the laboratory too.
The DJ whose real name is Kenneth Ntuli has collaborated with house music maestros such as Vinny Da Vinci, DJ Christos and Lulo Cafe over the years.
The 34-year-old Afrotech and deep house DJ and producer first garnered fame for his 2014 smash hit African Lesson.
While after dark he's on the decks cooking his magic, by day Kquesol is a successful chemical engineer.
"I had the love for music from very young and my brother used to play in a band," he says.
"They gave me a lot of lessons and I started playing the piano. I took it further and studied advanced production."
Kquesol obtained his chemical engineering degree from the University of Johannesburg in 2007.
For years he worked in the private sector as a chemical engineer before starting his own company, Majava Water Solution in 2016.
He is the director of the water company based in Sasolburg that supplies municipalities with chemicals for water treatment.
"Now I can manage my time better with music," he says.
"It's not easy when you work for private entities because you have to be at work at certain times and knock off first.
"So in instances where opportunities arise when you are at work you miss them.
"Back then I used to only release music digitally and some of the songs I would release were licensed by record labels such as Soul Candi.
"They would distribute and market it. I'd only deal with the production side of it at home when I knock off."
The KwaNdebele-born star is engaged to the mother of his four children. The two met in class at UJ in 2006 and the chemistry was instantaneous.
"She has been supportive because she understands that I love music. Sometimes when I come home I go to the studio and just sit there and she understands. Even with the gigs she understands," he shares.
Kquesol just released his latest song, Bayede, featuring songbird Lizwi. He would like to collaborate with Samthing Soweto and Monique Bingham next.