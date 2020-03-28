Finding hit formula is easy for Dj and producer Kquesol

House musician Kquesol is not only mixing hits in the studio, but chemicals in the laboratory too.

The DJ whose real name is Kenneth Ntuli has collaborated with house music maestros such as Vinny Da Vinci, DJ Christos and Lulo Cafe over the years.

The 34-year-old Afrotech and deep house DJ and producer first garnered fame for his 2014 smash hit African Lesson.

While after dark he's on the decks cooking his magic, by day Kquesol is a successful chemical engineer.

"I had the love for music from very young and my brother used to play in a band," he says.

"They gave me a lot of lessons and I started playing the piano. I took it further and studied advanced production."

Kquesol obtained his chemical engineering degree from the University of Johannesburg in 2007.