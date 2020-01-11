WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance

DJ Zinhle has gushed over Dineo Ranaka after the star celebrated Zinhle by playing her Song of the Year Umlilo and getting everybody on their feet.

Dineo played the song at a recent concert the energy was out of this world. There was real umlilo in the house.

DJ Zinhle was impressed and shared a video of the performance. She also wrote a sweet message with great pride and excitement to Dineo, explaining how it was a perfect description of how Umlilo makes her and a lot of people feel.