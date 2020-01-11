Entertainment

WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 11 January 2020 - 15:16
Dineo Ranaka celebrated DJ Zinhle by playing her song of the year umlilo
Image: Instagram/Dineo Ranaka

DJ Zinhle has gushed over Dineo Ranaka after the star celebrated Zinhle by playing her Song of the Year Umlilo and getting everybody on their feet.

Dineo played the song at a recent concert the energy was out of this world. There was real umlilo in the house.

DJ Zinhle was impressed and shared a video of the performance. She also wrote a sweet message with great pride and excitement to Dineo, explaining how it was a perfect description of how Umlilo makes her and a lot of people feel.

Dineo responded to DJ Zinhle's praise by sharing just how much the song means to Mzansi.

"Sis, like I said to you in Cape Town, thank you for umthandazo of the year!! God knows most if not all of us needed that prayer it awakens umphefmula ongadalelwanga ukufa." Dineo wrote.

It's so good to see women celebrating, loving and supporting each other. 

This is evidence that 2020 is going to be a great year.

