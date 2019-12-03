Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', friend says

A DJ who was at the Eastern Cape farm where Anele Hoyana, 40, was beaten to death with the butt of a rifle said farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert only pretended to be “pro-black”.

Zwelihle “DJ Zwesta” Mathe recounted how 45-year-old Joubert allegedly intimidated him and harassed his girlfriend, all while acting like a friend.

He told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that he had been at the farm a few days ahead of an event on Wednesday - days before Saturday's deadly altercation - in which Joubert was going to be ordained and integrated as part of the community’s traditional leadership.

Hoyana, a sangoma, was temporarily living at the farm with his family at the time of the attack.

In graphic videos circulating on social media, taken on Saturday, Joubert appears hysterical, calling Hoyana "Satan" before beating him with his fists and the rifle butt, causing fatal head injuries.

Mathe described unusual events involving Joubert, who he said he had known for about a year. "We used to hang out a lot. It was fun when everything was fine," he said.