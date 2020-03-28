SNAPS | Inside Gabisile Tshabalala’s baby shower
Actress Gabisile Tshabalala is counting down the days until she welcomes her second child and had a cute baby shower recently to celebrate.
Gabi's close friends and family banded together to throw her a baby shower that was straight out of a fairytale.
The fancy do was like a scene from a movie, with ma stopping the show in her black dress and cute baby bump.
There was even a sign declaring “there's a baby in bloom”.
Gabi later took to social media to share a snap from the celebrations and thanked everyone for their support.
“All I can say is thank you. Thank you to my friends and family who made this day so special. Most importantly, thank you to my Lord and saviour, the King of kings for this gift I'm carrying.”
Here are some snaps from the big day:
View this post on Instagram
The decore Thank you @tan_celebrations for this amazing decore. May God bless your business ,may you go beyond what you've asked God for,may you inspire other 19 year olds. You are amazing dali. Thank you The brief was very simple:"Waiting for the king"lol Thank you to @kstcakes for my cake😋😊😗. God bless u guys #waiting4theking2arrive #babyshower #mamaAfrica #The1whotakesover 📸@paulmukwevho thank u for capturing every moment. God bless you. Your work is beyond amazing
Gabi had fans freaking out with excitement last month when she announced that she's expecting her second child.
Posting a snap showing off her baby bump, she shared her excitement at her growing family.
“Thank you Lord for this blessing. Being a mother is such a gift and I am so excited my family is growing,” she said.
Gabi also recently launched a campaign to address employee discrimination, especially against pregnant women.
These are some of the stories women across SA shares with me about their experiences at work or with employees when pregnant. Many Women around the world experience it#sowhatimpregnant pic.twitter.com/tzKJniseZo— Gabisile Tshabalala K (@gabisilet) February 14, 2020
