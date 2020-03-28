Pic of The Day

SNAPS | Inside Gabisile Tshabalala’s baby shower

By Kyle Zeeman - 28 March 2020 - 09:38
Gabisile Tshabalala had a fairytale baby shower.
Gabisile Tshabalala had a fairytale baby shower.
Image: Gabisile Tshabalala Instagram

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala is counting down the days until she welcomes her second child and had a cute baby shower recently to celebrate.

Gabi's close friends and family banded together to throw her a baby shower that was straight out of a fairytale.

The fancy do was like a scene from a movie, with ma stopping the show in her black dress and cute baby bump.

There was even a sign declaring “there's a baby in bloom”.

Gabi later took to social media to share a snap from the celebrations and thanked everyone for their support.

“All I can say is thank you. Thank you to my friends and family who made this day so special. Most importantly, thank you to my Lord and saviour, the King of kings for this gift I'm carrying.”

Here are some snaps from the big day:

View this post on Instagram

@gabisilet @nompumelelo_mncube ❤️❤️

A post shared by she-clicks photography (@she_clicks_photography) on

View this post on Instagram

Shugela❤️ @gabisilet

A post shared by Nompumelelo🎭Mncube🎭 Sibiya🇿🇦 (@nompumelelo_mncube) on

Gabi had fans freaking out with excitement last month when she announced that she's expecting her second child.

Posting a snap showing off her baby bump, she shared her excitement at her growing family.

Thank you Lord for this blessing. Being a mother is such a gift and I am so excited my family is growing,” she said.

Gabi also recently launched a campaign to address employee discrimination, especially against pregnant women.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X