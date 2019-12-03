The murder of Anele Hoyana: everything you need to know

The murder of 40-year-old Anele Hoyana has sent shock waves across the nation, and the brutal actions of Eastern Cape farm owner Fritz “Majeke” Joubert have left many in a state of extreme anger.

Here is what you need to know:

Murder

Hoyana was murdered on Saturday by 45-year-old Joubert, whom he had temporarily been living with together with his wife and two children, on Joubert's farm in Geluksdal, Brakfontein, near Gonubie.

According to a Daily Dispatch report, Hoyana was training Joubert to be a sangoma.

'Cleansing ceremony'

The incident happened when a “cleansing ceremony” turned violent.

Videos of Joubert went viral on social media after he filmed himself ranting about being “the chosen one” before killing Hoyana.

In one of the videos, Hoyana is seen kneeling down in Joubert’s house with one of his children in his arms, while Joubert repeats that he is going to punish him.

Joubert, in a Springbok jersey, can be heard saying: “Everyone thinks I am mal, but I want to show the world who Satan is. He sits there. This is Satan”.

In another video, Joubert can be heard spewing racial slurs and seen grabbing Hoyana's two children.

He also swears and shows the middle finger.