Beat the lockdown blues with great TV

Gomora

Mzansi Magic will introduce new telenovela Gomora on Monday that will air five days a week at 7.30pm. The star-studded cast includes Katlego Danke, Connie Chiume, Themba Ndaba, Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva.

The show depicts the complex story of romance, social inequalities and prejudices in Alexandra township.

"Our customers are in for a real treat with Gomora. It is a refreshing new series that narrates a riveting homegrown story and features a rich tapestry of strong female characters," says Nomsa Philiso, channel director at Mzansi Magic. "These are just some of the elements our viewers can expect from Africa's most-loved storyteller."

Da Vinci

DStv is launching channel 318 for all subscribers that will cater for kids entertainment called Da Vinci. The channel will offer programming that balances education and entertainment. The Germany-based channel was inspired by artist Leonardo Da Vinci.

The shows will include science, maths and technology, play and make, history and personalities, culture, life and nature as well as sports and leisure.

"What we've done is provide a safe space for children and parents to choose from a range of age-appropriate content that is entertaining and educational for both," says Thabisa Mkhwanazi, executive head of marketing at DStv.

"The launch of this channel is in line with our commitment to delivering content that caters and resonates with the whole family, while enriching their lives by delivering programming that educates, informs and entertains."