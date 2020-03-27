Buhle Samuels hits back after being dragged for 'Covid-19 sarcasm'

Buhle Samuels' attempt at humour during these uncertain Covid-19 times has backfired.

On Twitter, the Muvhango actress said she thought some positives would come from the 21-day lockdown, which takes effect at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16.

“I think one of the positive things that will come from the Covid-19 lockdown is no crime for a whole 21 days! It is said a habit can be formed/broken in 21 days, let’s hope thieves can learn better ways to behave in society!”