Four in 10 marriages don’t last 10 years, Stats SA say

Only about four in 10 South African marriages get to celebrate the 10th anniversary and women are most likely to file for divorce and end the union.

This is according to a 2018 statistical report on marriages and divorces by Statistics SA released this week, which found that about four of 10 marriages end up in divorce before reaching the 10th year.

The report showed that there were 25,284 completed divorces in 2018, with 13,218 (52.3%) of them being initiated by women according to Statistics SA.

Trends show that although the total number of divorces had been decreasing from 2009 to 2011, they were, however, followed by a consistent increase in the years 2012 to 2017, according to the report.

However, SA was seeing a slight decrease in divorces of about 0.4% between 2017 and 2018.