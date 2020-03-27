Under-23 coach David Notoane hopeful players turning 24 next year can play at Tokyo Olympics

"This is the tournament for the 1997s [those who were born in that year].

"So, I don't anticipate that there will be an age change, especially if you look at the Tokyo organisers as well having requested IOC to continue with the 2020 and not make it 2021."

The IOC has not given any indication of whether they will change the format to U-24.

"One feels secured from that the players who were born in 1997 should be allowed to participate in the tournament.

"But should things go otherwise, now you understand the list of 78 players that I submitted to Sascoc and people were saying that there are too many players there," Notoane continued.

"Then you will see that on that list there are players who were born in 1998 and 1999, especially the previous generations that went to the World Cup and there are also who were born in 2001 in the U-20s.

"What it does is to allow looking deeper into the talent that is at our disposal over the next year to reach the final squad.