South Africa records first deaths as a result of Covid-19

By Mpho Sibanyoni - 27 March 2020 - 09:07
South Africa recorded two fatalities of the coronavirus on Friday.
The highly infectious Covid-19 has claimed the first two lives in SA.

This was confirmed by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday morning, who said both patients were from the Western Cape.

"This morning, we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19.  

"These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a Private Hospital and the other at a Public Hospital. 

We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday’s number and have tipped the 1000 mark," he said in a media statement.     

