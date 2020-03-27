Nasty C joins Def Jam Recordings

Award winning rapper Nasty C has been signed to American based record company Def Jam Recordings.

According to Billboard, the 23-year-old will be releasing his new album Zulu Man with Some Power under his new label. His first single was released on Thursday.

Def Jam has historically predominantly signed hip hop and urban music artists such as Rihanna, Frank Ocean and Ludacris.

Nasty C has dominated the past few years with albums such as Strings and Blings which has gained him fans around the world because of his hit singles such as King and SMA.

The rapper excitedly tweeted : "ITS OFFICIAL!!!!!!! U haters gonna see a whole lot more of this Ivyson s**t I swear!!. Phalaza" after the announcement was made.