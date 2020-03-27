Nasty C joins Def Jam Recordings
Award winning rapper Nasty C has been signed to American based record company Def Jam Recordings.
According to Billboard, the 23-year-old will be releasing his new album Zulu Man with Some Power under his new label. His first single was released on Thursday.
Def Jam has historically predominantly signed hip hop and urban music artists such as Rihanna, Frank Ocean and Ludacris.
Nasty C has dominated the past few years with albums such as Strings and Blings which has gained him fans around the world because of his hit singles such as King and SMA.
The rapper excitedly tweeted : "ITS OFFICIAL!!!!!!! U haters gonna see a whole lot more of this Ivyson s**t I swear!!. Phalaza" after the announcement was made.
ITS OFFICIAL!!!!!!! U haters gonna see a whole lot more of this Ivyson shit I swear!!. Phalaza 🤮 #ThereTheyGo @defjam as’pheke pic.twitter.com/9GzCJUZQNy— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) March 26, 2020
Social media was ablaze with support and congratulations for the young superstar.
Maps Maponyane tweeted: "Nasty C x Def Jam!!! That's big, and he deserves every bit of it! Shout out to the young king".
Nasty C x Def Jam!!! That's big, and he deserves every bit of it!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Shout out to the young king @Nasty_CSA 👑🇿🇦— Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) March 26, 2020
Fellow rapper L Tido tweeted: "I am happy for nasty c signing that deal with def jam that kid is a star and deserves all the blessings. Shine on young king!! shine on".
I am happy for nasty c signing that deal with def jam‼️ that kid is a star and deserves all the blessings. Shine on young king!! shine on 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽— #16 (@L_Tido) March 26, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.