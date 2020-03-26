Filming on ice, but the show goes on

Local TV shows including Rhythm City, Scandal! and Generations: The Legacy will pause production during SA's 21-day lockdown.

Imbewu: The Seed has also confirmed to Sowetan that it will cease filming as of tomorrow as per President Cyril Ramaphosa's strict instructions that people stay at home as the country tries to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. All these shows have enough new episodes filmed to see them through the lockdown.

e.tv managing director Marlon Davids said: "All production companies who work on our daily dramas/soaps will not be filming during the national lockdown. All daily dramas/soaps will continue [broadcasting] during the national lockdown."

However, Davids would not comment on whether the cast and crew of Imbewu, Scandal! and Rhythm City will be paid even though there will be no production.

Generations: The Legacy spokesperson Nandipha Pantsi said: "We have enough material to stay on air. Cast and crew will be paid as per usual."

Mzansi Magic and 1Magic which broadcast other popular daily shows such as Isibaya, The River and The Queen told Sowetan that they were still in communication with various production houses over what will happen during the lockdown.