Coronavirus: South African Film and Television Awards officially postponed

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 16 March 2020 - 13:15
Lorcia Cooper and Somizi during the 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

The 14th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have officially been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a short statement released on Monday morning, the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) confirmed the postponement following President Cyril Ramaphosa's strict actions in response to covid-19 on Sunday night.

The president announced that gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited as of 18 March 2020.

The awards were scheduled to take place over two nights at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg, on March 27 and 28. 

Details on when the awards will now take place have not been announced.

Stars such as Warren Masemola, Kgomotso Christopher, Sindi Dlathu, Leleti Khumalo, Presley Chweneyagae, Hamilton Dhlamini and Baby Cele are nominated this year.

Today a number of festivals including the Bebe Winans and Boyz II Men South African tours announced postponements.

