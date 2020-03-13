Somhale promise a tear-jerker finale

Somizi Mhlongo knew the minute he met Mohale Motaung that he will one day be his husband - and he told him as much. But Motaung laughed it off.

Somhale has spilled this and more details to Sowetan in their first interview since their private white wedding in January.

The couple first met at Mhlongo's book (Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit - The Somizi Mhlongo Story) signing in 2017 and two months later, they had their first date that ended at Mhlongo's place.

"I knew from the minute I saw him. He thought I was joking when I told him because he was at my book signing," Mhlongo says.

"With everyone I was signing SM, but when he came I signed 'thank you for your support, dear future husband'.

"He laughed it off and two months later, we met for dinner. We met at 8pm and the date ended at 3am. We went through eight bottles of champagne and we have never been apart since then. He slept at my house. I knew then that this is the man I'm going to marry," Mhlongo says.

On Monday, their white wedding that has been kept secret will finally air on Showmax special Somizi & Mohale: The Union. The four-part special has already broken a record for the streaming service.

The first episode had the most views on its first day in the history of Showmax, bigger than any Hollywood blockbuster show.

Somhale promises that what we have seen on social media is only a tip of the iceberg.

They tease that their wedding outfits will be in true Somhale style, be extravagant when we finally see them in the fourth and last episode.