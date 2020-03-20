Yvonne Chaka Chaka still happy to be Africa's Princess

We move the conversation to the kitchen where Chaka Chaka offers us a rainbow cake and tea. Behind the kitchen door hangs a plaque that immediately grabs my attention.

"Marriage is a relationship where one person is always right and the other is the husband," it reads. Chaka Chaka shares the home with her husband of 30 years, Dr Mandlalele (Tiny) Mhinga. The couple's four children - all boys - have moved out.

"Let me tell you, 55 feels like 20 because I have so much energy and young people around me," she says. "I think when I was younger I thought that when you are 50 you are going to die."

Her home feels like a museum showcasing her illustrious 35-year career. Countless awards she has collected are displayed all over.

Aside from pictures of her children, there are photos of influential people she has rubbed shoulders with throughout the years - Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Nelson Mandela and George W Bush.

"Music found me. My intention was never to become a musician," she shares.

Chaka Chaka is the accidental superstar. She fell pregnant in matric with her first born son, Themba. After giving birth at 19, she took a gap year to raise her son. But one day she accompanied a musician friend to record label Dephon Entertainment.

It was then that she met regular collaborator Phil Hollis. He was in search of a fresh-faced starlet to perform a song he was working on and asked Chaka Chaka to sing for him.

Although she was initially reluctant, Chaka Chaka sang and Hollis was blown away. He gave her lyrics to her first hit, I'm In Love With a DJ and she tirelessly rehearsed them.

"I had never been in a studio before, I was singing out of tune. They made me sing my lungs out," Chaka Chaka recalls. "They actually wanted me to sing the lyrics, but I recited them instead. So they loved it and asked me to start singing from the second verse.