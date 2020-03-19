Virus won't stop SA's TV shows

A growing number of international TV series including Trevor Noah and Wendy Williams' shows have suspended productions indefinitely because of Covid-19.

But local TV shows are yet to halt production despite strict precautionary measures instituted in response to the coronavirus outbreak that include social distancing. The SABC told Sowetan yesterday that none of its TV productions have stopped filming.

However, the public broadcaster said a number of upcoming shows that are in pre-production and were scheduled to start shooting next month will be delayed.

"At present, no active productions have experienced any Covid-19 cases, thus there is no shutdown of these active productions," said acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

"It must be noted that the SABC has a few productions that should have gone into production in the next month and the productions requiring live studio audiences and performances have been postponed.