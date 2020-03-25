Dr Tumi offers services to Tembisa Hospital’s specialized covid-19 unit

Gospel singer Dr Tumi will be one of the many private practice professionals that will volunteer their services to public health during the covid-19 outbreak.

The award-winning gospel musician will be offering his services to Tembisa Hospital’s specialized covid-19 unit.

Dr Tumi told Sowetan that he was inspired by Cuban doctors and nurses travelling to Italy to combat the coronavirus pandemic

“So many of us are no longer in the public sector and that’s where things are happening right now. Obviously those doctors are going to be overworked and overwhelmed,” Dr Tumi said.

“They need all the help they can get. So I thought as opposed to being locked up at home how about I go out and help not only my colleagues, but our people as well.”

Dr Tumi is a qualified medical doctor with 12 years experience. He has had a private practice for almost 10 years after leaving the public health sector in 2011.