Ster-Kinekor closes all cinemas.

Ster-Kinekor has announced that all its cinemas are closed during the three-week national lockdown. In a statement, the company said that its cinemas were all closed as of 6pm on March 24.

“We at Ster-Kinekor care about the health and wellbeing of our customers and staff, we continue to encourage all South Africans to follow all health, hygiene and other legal regulations as communicated by the South African government.

We will closely monitor recommendations of the World Health Organisation and the department of health, we look forward to inviting everyone to once again enjoy experiencing great moments at Ster-Kinekor, ” said Ryan Williams, chief executive officer, Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

The temporary closure will last until April 16 2020.

“We will reopen after the lockdown or as otherwise directed by the South African government,” reads the statement.