Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane tests positive for Covid-19

Netball SA (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane has tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling abroad on 2023 World Cup business‚ the federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Molokwane had travelled to the United Kingdom for meetings with the International Netball Federation where she serves as a board member in March‚” NSA said.

“These meetings took place as South Africa is gearing to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.”

Molokwane was quoted in the statement saying she had found out she had tested positive on Tuesday morning.