KZN declares Thursday a day of prayer to fight Covid-19

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and local religious leaders have declared Thursday a day of prayer for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zikalala on Monday met a group of church leaders under the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council (KZNCC), where a decision to hold a one-hour prayer was reached.

He said the provincial government would ensure that stringent measures of prevention outlined by the department of health were followed.

“We have agreed to dedicate March 26 as a day of prayer where people will pray in their respective churches and we as government will also participate. So we believe that we are together and issues that have been raised will be taken further,” said Zikalala.