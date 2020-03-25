Boxing promoter eager to stage 'AKA vs Cassper' fight

It seemed like another joke in the increasingly acrimonious rivalry between rappers Cassper Nyovest and AKA.

But now an ambitious boxing promoter believes a match-up between the two hip hop giants is possible.

Enterprising boxing promoter Tshele Kometsi has raised his hand and offering to stage what he terms a game-changer of a boxing match between the country's rap rivals.

"I think that the best way for the two to make peace is to settle their differences in a boxing ring," said Kometsi, who trades under the banner of TK Boxing Promotions.

He was referring to last week's open Twitter challenge by AKA (real name Kienan Forbes) when he challenged Cassper (born Refiloe Phoolo) to a fistfight.

"We are not encouraging violence. But as a Boxing SA licenced promoter, I want to honour their wish and it will be well-coordinated, done professionally under strict supervision with the sole purpose of bringing peace between the two."

Kometsi added: "In professional boxing, when two men have resolved their issues through a match, normally they leave the ring as friends. "And by offering to stage their bout, I am brokering peace between the two."

BSA's CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka sounded impressed by the idea, although he did not want to commit.