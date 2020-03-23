South Africa

Every province hit as SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases move past 400

By ZINGISA MVUMVU - 23 March 2020 - 14:15
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa has risen to 402.

Of the cases, 207 are in Gauteng.

This is according to a statement issued by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday afternoon.

The virus has now spread to all nine provinces, he announced.

“Fellow South Africans, as of today, South Africa has 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19,” said Mkhize. “This means there has been an increase of 128 from [Sunday's] announcement,” he said.

This is a developing story.

